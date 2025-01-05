Quiet, quiet and more quiet, along with a gradual warm up

Happy Sunday everyone! The quiet stretch continues, and will continue through the entire forecast period, with any appreciable storm systems passing our area through at least the end of this week.

Temperatures remain on the cold side through the first half of this week, with highs in the teens and lows in the single digits. Winds will remain light through this period thanks to high pressure nearby to the north, directing surface winds to out of the north as well.

Clouds will be the on again and off again variety through the next few days, Plenty of sunshine is slotted for the area Monday with more cloud cover for Tuesday, especially during the morning. Wednesday skies clear for at least partial sunshine, but highs remain in the teens. Typical January weather!

Winds finally shift to out of the south Wednesday night into Thursday, resulting in warming temperatures for Thursday and Friday. Highs will climb to slightly above average across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa, into the mid to upper 20F’s.

Highs remain in the mid to upper 20F’s through the weekend, with a bit more cloud cover for both Saturday and Sunday. Certainly not a bad weekend temperature wise for mid January!

There is a slim chance for some light snow toward the end of next weekend, but model guidance is truly up in the air on where this system tracks, if there even is a system. With the upper level pattern in place, odds favor an Alberta Clipper type system and light snow accumulations, but this is pure speculation for the time being.

Otherwise, we are cruising through the beginning of the month in true January fashion temperature wise, and still waiting for that elusive snow!