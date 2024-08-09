Quiet, mild weather through the weekend

Thanks to a big block of Canadian air, temperatures are running well below average for this time of the year. Lows Saturday morning will make their way down to the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Both Saturday and Sunday are looking to be a couple of sunny, mild days. Highs will return to around 70 degrees Saturday and just into the low to mid-70s Sunday afternoon.

Next week will remain sunny and quiet, and temperatures will gradually warm from Monday into the middle of the week.

Some ridging in the jet stream will make for a generally rain-free pattern through most of next week. There are signs of some stray rain chances later next week, but the size and scope of any waves of low pressure will remain minor.

Enjoy the stretch of September-like weather through the weekend. Summer warmth will be back soon enough!