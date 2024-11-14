Quiet, mild November weather into and through the weekend

In the wake of the system that brought showers Wednesday, clouds are lingering into Thursday night and Friday. Temperatures will remain above average early Friday morning, dropping no farther than the mid-30s.

Clouds will remain a bit stubborn Friday, but we should see a few more breaks in the clouds for occasional sunshine. Even with cloud cover, temperatures will still make it into the upper 40s and lower 50s Friday afternoon. Winds will remain light out of the south-southeast Friday.

Skies are going to remain partly sunny to mostly cloudy Saturday, and temperatures will be in the mid-50s by Saturday afternoon. Temperatures are going to get their boost from a stronger, gusty south wind on Saturday. Wind gusts up to 35 MPH can be expected.

Winds will shift Sunday, becoming westerly, which will drop Sunday’s highs slightly. They’ll remain above average, around 50 Sunday afternoon.

Rain returns late in the day Monday, and will continue through Tuesday. A couple waves of low pressure will make for more active weather next week. Rain may change over to snow Wednesday, and light snow or flurries may linger into Thursday and Friday.