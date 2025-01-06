Quiet going into Monday, still frigid

Sunday was essentially a copy and paste of Saturday, with upper level cirrus cloud coverage increasing later in the afternoon, and highs in the teens. Monday will be a similar story as the winter doldrums continue across the area.

Temperatures will continue to drop tonight as cloud coverage decreases, allowing for more radiational cooling. Lows will bottom out in the single digits once again tonight, with a brisk north wind between 5 to 10 mph, gusting up to 20 mph at times.

The resulting wind chill temperatures will be as low as -10F in some locations, so you will certainly want to bundle up tomorrow morning, and perhaps give your car a little TLC for dealing with the cold.

Temperatures remain on the chilly side relative to average through Monday afternoon, with highs in the upper teens to lower 20F’s across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Certainly not bad for this time of year, but still a bit chilly!

To help mitigate the raw feeling of the cold air, a bright side to Monday is the sun will be out throughout the day as high pressure passes through the area. Winds decrease a tad going into Monday as well, but wind chills will remain in the single digits through most of the day.

Keep on bundling up!