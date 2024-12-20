Quiet for Friday, still slick and cold

The snow has come to an end across our area early this Friday morning, but the impacts are still being felt out there on the roads.

Many roads are still partially to completely snow covered across southeastern Minnesota in particular, thanks to light snow falling through most of Thursday night and very early Friday morning. Road crews are working diligently this morning to clear the roads by plowing and salting, but with the snow only just ending, it will still take a while for them to get road conditions back to near normal.

With that said, take it slow out there on your way to work and/or school, to ensure you get to where you need to go safely! Allow yourself some extra time and give snow plow drivers a wide berth as they work to clear the roads as well.

It’s chilly out there with a breezy north/northwest wind up to 20 mph. Winds will continue to gust up to 25 mph this morning, but gradually diminish as the day goes by. Regardless, there certainly will be an added chill to the air, especially this morning! Wind chills will be down to the low single digits at times as you head out on the morning commute, so bundle up!

Highs for today are essentially where temperatures are right now, just below/around 20F or so, with wind chills in the low teens through the afternoon.

We’ll see a fair deal of cloud cover, especially during the morning hours. High pressure will eventually make its way into our area, leading to clearing skies and at least a few peeks of sun! Hopefully we can catch a few rays after the cloud cover of the last several days!