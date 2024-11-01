Quiet end to the week, rain chances return this weekend

Happy Friday everyone!!! Another workweek in the books, and it sure was an interesting one weather wise! We’ll end the week on a much quieter note after the excitement of the last few days…

We’ll see the return of at least some sunshine for Friday, with high clouds in the mix filtering out the sun from time to time. Temperatures today will top out about where they topped off yesterday, except we won’t see the rapid afternoon cool down we saw Thursday thankfully!

We will be going into the weekend with more sunshine for Saturday, but once again, high and mid-level clouds will likely be in the mix. The most noticeable feature of the weather Saturday though will be the warmer temperatures across the Weather First area, with highs in the upper 50F’s to around 60F!

Winds pick up out of the southeast Saturday night, as well as the rain chances. There is still a bit of uncertainty on when/if the rain arrives Saturday night, as well as the coverage of the rain. Model guidance is still split between hardly any rain Saturday night to a decent round of rain making its way through. Odds favor rain in the area regardless by Sunday morning, so plan on having an umbrella with you if you are heading out the door on Sunday.

High temperatures will remain in the upper 50F’s Sunday, with even warmer temperatures arriving for Monday, with highs in the mid 60F’s. Rain will be likely during the day on Monday through Monday night, with even a few rumbles of thunder possible. Temperatures are expected to remain well above freezing, so no snow worries thankfully!

Rain comes to an end next Tuesday, with sunshine returning to the forecast next Wednesday, along with cooler, yet comfortable, temperatures. Sunshine sticks around through next Thursday, with rain chances returning by the end of next week.