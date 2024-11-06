Quiet, cool end of the week with rain chances returning this weekend

Quiet weather returns for the second half of the week along with cool temperatures before a storm system brings rain chances back to the area this weekend.

Areas of fog, locally dense in spots, will be around Wednesday morning. Clouds will break at times through the day. It’ll be seasonably cool with high temperatures near average in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Sunshine returns to end the week with high temperatures near 50° on Thursday and middle 50s likely on Friday.

Clouds will build heading into the weekend as moisture arrives ahead of a storm system with showers likely developing late Saturday afternoon and evening. Periods of showers will continue into Sunday morning. There is still uncertainty on exact timing, but that’ll get resolved by the end of the week.

Temperatures will mainly be in the lower 50s on Saturday and Sunday with night lows in the 30s and 40s.

Mild November weather continues into next week with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 50s on Monday and Tuesday before cooling back to near average by midweek.