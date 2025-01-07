Quiet, cold through Wednesday, light snow possible Thursday afternoon

We’ll continue to see more of the same through the middle of the week. Temperatures are running a bit below average with a light wind through Wednesday.

An approaching clipper will make for the possibility of light snow Thursday afternoon to evening. Snowfall amounts will be minor, around a trace to a half inch. However, the timing Thursday will be in the late afternoon to early evening, which may have a minor impact on travel.

That’s about the limit of our weather excitement through the week. High temperatures will be back to the mid-20s Thursday and through the weekend, which is close to or slightly above average for mid-January.

Another clipper arrives this weekend, and brings the potential of light snow again Saturday night through Sunday. This one looks relatively weak as well, but could deliver closer to around an inch of snow by Sunday afternoon.

Colder air moves in behind that system, bringing highs to the teens Monday and Tuesday before temperatures rebound again around the middle of next week.