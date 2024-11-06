Quiet, chilly Wednesday

Quiet returns on Wednesday after a stretch of measurable rain over six of the last seven days.

The day will start with some areas of fog, locally dense in spots. Any fog will lift by mid-to-late morning with some breaks in the clouds at times especially during the afternoon hours as a weak area of high pressure moves overhead.

It’ll be a chilly day although temperatures will hover near or slightly above average as highs are expected to climb into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

The wind will be light out of the northwest.

Clouds will remain overhead through Wednesday night as temperatures are expected to drop into the middle 30s by Thursday morning.