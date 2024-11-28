Quiet, but frigid weekend ahead

Arctic air will find itself a home over the area through the weekend leading to well below-average and more January-like temperatures.

High pressure will dominate the weather pattern keeping the area dry, however the upper air flow will be out of the northwest which will funnel in the cold air that will be locked in place.

High temperatures from Friday through Sunday are expected to be in the upper teens to lower 20s with night lows in the single digits.

A brisk northwest wind will gust up to 20-25 mph at times adding a chill to the air as wind chills, or feels-like temperatures, are expected to be in the single digits above-zero during the daylight hours and drop into the single digits below-zero at night.

There will be some clouds to start Friday with decreasing clouds through the day with plentiful sunshine both on Saturday and Sunday.