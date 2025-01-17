Quiet, but bitterly cold and blustery weekend ahead

Arctic air will surge into the area by Saturday morning and linger into early next leading to the coldest stretch of the winter season so far.

Temperatures are expected to be in the single digits for highs on Saturday despite a mostly sunny sky. A blustery northwest wind with gusts up to 30 mph will lead to wind chills around -5° to -15° throughout the day.

It’ll get even colder on Sunday as the day will start with temperatures in the single digits to teens below zero. The wind will remain blustery and produce wind chills in the range of -25° to -30°. Highs on Sunday will remain below zero in the single digits.

Temperatures will drop back into the teens below zero by Monday morning with wind chills that’ll likely approach -30° or colder! Highs again on Monday will remain below zero in the single digits.