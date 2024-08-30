Quiet and pleasant into next week

After a beautiful weekend, we will be starting next week with plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures for this time of year!

Labor Day will be generally cloud free, with highs in the low to mid 70F’s across the Weather First area. Dew points will also be relatively low, making the air feel quite comfortable out there.

Tuesday into Wednesday we may see a bit more cloud cover, especially across our northern counties as a warm front passes us by well to our north. No rain or unsettled weather is expected through the beginning of next week at this time.

Toward the middle of the week, daily high temperatures climb into the upper 70F’s across the area, and we may even crack 80F for some on Wednesday. Dew points will likely begin creeping up again as winds shift back out of the south ahead of an incoming frontal system. Not looking at anything oppressive at this time.

Still a bit of uncertainty for Thursday. Guidance is trending toward us having a possibility to see a round of showers and a few storms at some point during the day, but there are disagreements on exact timing. Still a ways off so plenty of time to watch!

We end next week with our first taste of fall, with highs struggling to reach 70F and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40F’s. These cooler temperatures are only going to become more common now that we are heading into September, but after the long stretch of heat and humidity, it certainly will feel comfortable.