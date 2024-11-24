Precipitation chances Monday, quiet the rest of the week, turning cold

Happy Sunday! Clouds have once again hung around today, with plenty of more clouds in the forecast, along with bitterly cold temperatures by the end of the week.

An area of low pressure is passing us by to the south this afternoon and will continue to do so overnight. The precipitation associated with this area of low pressure will lag behind, and not pass through the area until later tonight and into Monday morning. Odds favor most of our area seeing at least some light rain/snow late Sunday night into Monday morning, with the best chance right around the Monday morning commute.

Snow accumulations, if any, will be limited to a trace, but there could be some slick spots out there. Best to err on the side of caution while driving tomorrow morning. Temperatures will drop to around freezing by Monday morning, and may rise slightly into the mid 30F’s briefly, before strong northwest winds gusting up to 30 mph at times send temperatures into the 20F’s for the afternoon.

Cooler air remains in place for Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the low 30F’s across most of the area. May see some sunshine Tuesday morning before clouds increase into the afternoon and cover the skies once more for Wednesday.

A powerful arctic cold front plows through Thanksgiving Day morning, ushering in bitterly cold Canadian air behind it. Highs for Thursday will top out in the mid to upper 20F’s, and barely reaching 20F by Friday.

By next weekend, highs in the teens and lows in the single digits are in the books. A strong upper level trough will send the jet stream packing and to our south, allowing for continuous waves of arctic air to track into the area through early next week, and potentially beyond.

Overall, things are generally looking quiet the next week, with January like temperatures arriving on the heels of Thanksgiving. Get ready to break out the heavy winter gear!