Pleasant, September-like weather the rest of this week

After an active, stormy, muggy Monday, we’re in for a nice change of pace through the rest of this week.

Tuesday’s temperatures have stayed in the 70s across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa with abundant sunshine. There will be more clouds moving through Wednesday with the chance of a few, stray showers, and temperatures will be similarly mild.

More sunshine is ahead for the end of the week, and there will be very little change in daily high temperatures as highs remain in the 70s.

It’s going to be even cooler on Friday as some parts of Minnesota remain in the 60s, and our high temperatures struggle to climb into the lower 70s.

The weekend ahead will remain comfortably mild, and slightly warmer air returns next week. Highs will return to the upper 70s starting next Monday. Long range trends are showing a return to slightly above average temperatures from the 14th-20th of August.