Pleasant, bright Saturday; showers return Saturday night

November has been off to a nice, quiet start and pleasant weather continues Saturday! Like Friday, there will be some clouds passing through occasionally, but overall, Saturday is shaping up to be a nice, bright day. Temperatures will be a little warmer with highs in the upper 50s.

A few storm systems are going to have an impact on our weather from this weekend into at least the morning of Election Day.

A wave of low pressure is going to draw more moisture and a good chance at showers into the area Saturday night through Sunday. Rain is most likely Saturday night, and occasional showers are likely Sunday.

Another area of low pressure will affect the region Sunday night through Monday, once again with scattered showers. Additionally, Monday’s highs are going to be well above average with temperatures into the mid-60s.

Yet another wave of low pressure will make for a chance of rain from Monday night into Tuesday morning.

While it’s going to be a lively few days, no severe weather or snow is expected, and temperatures will remain above freezing at least into Tuesday night.