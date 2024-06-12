Periods of showers, thunderstorms through the weekend followed by summertime warmth

An active pattern will continue through the upcoming weekend with periods of showers and thunderstorms followed by the warmest air of the season arriving early next week.

A warm front will approach the area on Saturday as energy moves through the area leading to showers and a few thunderstorms. The severe weather threat is low, but heavy downpours are possible.

The front is expected to stall out across the area with another system moving through on Sunday leading to the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Again, heavy downpours are possible which may lead to some areas of localized flooding if any thunderstorms develop over the same areas.

Temperatures on Saturday are expected to be in the mid-70s due to clouds and showers and warm into the low-to-mid 80s on Father’s Day.

The front will push north of the area on Friday as warm air builds into the area with high temperatures pushing into the upper 80s to lower 90s on Monday and Tuesday.

The Climate Prediction Center has a high probability of above average temperatures during the six-to-ten day period of June 17-21.