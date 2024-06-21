ALERT DAYS: Friday and Saturday with periods of showers, thunderstorms leading to heavy rainfall

Heavy rainfall is looking likely across the Weather First area as multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected through Saturday.

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely Friday morning with the bulk of precipitation near and north of I-90 with heavy rainfall likely. It’s expected to lift northeast through the morning becoming more scattered with a lull possible late morning into the afternoon before another round develops during the afternoon and evening. The severe threat will be contingent on if the atmosphere has enough time to recharge from the morning round. If so, any stronger thunderstorms that develop could produce strong wind gusts along with heavy rainfall. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire area in a Level 2 out of 5 threat for severe thunderstorms.

High temperatures will be near or in the low 80s. Dew points temperatures will continue to climb through the 60s into the low 70s leading to a humid day. The high moisture in place will lead to the heavy rainfall.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms is likely late Friday night into Saturday morning. Strong wind gusts will be possible with heavy rainfall again likely as they pass through. A break, or a lull, is possible during the morning to early afternoon before a cold front slides through leading to additional showers and thunderstorms during the mid-to-late afternoon and early evening hours. Again, these have the potential to be strong-to-severe with damaging wind gusts possible along with more heavy rainfall. The Storm Prediction Center has areas near and east of I-35 in a Level 2 out of 5 threat for severe thunderstorms.

High temperatures on Saturday are expected to once again be near 80° with dew points in the 60s and 70s leading to another muggy day.

The entire area is under a FLOOD WATCH through Saturday for the potential of 2-4″ of rain with amounts of 5-6″ possible in areas that see training, or repeated thunderstorms.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to come to an end Saturday evening with dry and less humid weather returning on Sunday.