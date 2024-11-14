Pattern shift next week to more typical, early winter weather

We’re looking at a couple things for next week, the first being a possibility of a significant snow in the upper Midwest and the second being a significant drop in temperature compared to where we’ve been recently. The big question regarding the first is whether we are going to see that snow here at home next week.

There are significant discrepancies in model data at this point on the snow potential and the timing of when cold air will take over.

The second item is the cold air. This one seems a bit more certain than the first question of snowfall. After all, the middle of November is, classically, when we see a more significant transition from fall weather to winter weather. Highs will drop to the 30s, and look to remain there from late next week into the week of Thanksgiving.