Old record highs smashed Thursday afternoon, cooler but still above average into the weekend

Thursday afternoon temperatures rose to the mid-50s in southern Minnesota and lower-60s in northern Iowa, setting new record highs for just about every station in the region. Along with the mild temperatures, we’ve also had a chance to enjoy the weather with sunshine and a relatively light breeze.

Looking ahead to Friday and the weekend, temperatures are going to be cooler than they were today, yet still running about 15 to 20 degrees above average. We’ll keep the sunshine around through Friday before clouds increase this weekend.

There won’t be as much sunshine over the course of this weekend. A couple waves of low pressure will swing through the upper Midwest, bringing a few snow, sleet, and rain showers through between Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will remain above average, but the weekend will have a little more of a wintry feel to it.

Any precipitation this weekend will remain minor. There is a slim chance of a quick coating of snow late Saturday in parts of southeast Minnesota, but the snow will not be extending into northern Iowa.

More typical, wintry temperatures return next week as highs drop back into the 20s. There are still no substantial storm systems on the way anytime soon.