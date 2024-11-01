October wrap up, looking ahead to November

With October officially over, how about a look back at the end of October and a look ahead at November?

October was well above average in terms of the average temperature for the month! The normal average for the month of October is 57.9F, with this October’s average being 67.1F! Nearly 10F above average!

Looking back at the last few days of October, it is easy to see why the monthly average was so above the long term October average temperature. High temperatures were still nearing and exceeding 80F at times throughout the entire month, even into the final days. The coldest temperature recorded was 26F on October 16th, with the warmest temperature coming in at 83F on October 5th.

Precipitation for the month of October was over 1″ below average, with the majority of the rain coming at the tail end of October. October was certainly a continuation of the dry weather we have been experiencing since August. For fun, the average snowfall for October is .90″, with October seeing no snowfall this year in Rochester. Flakes did fly on October 31st in Albert Lea and Austin, however!

Looking ahead to November, we see the average high temperature plummet throughout the month. The average high for November 1st is just shy of 50F, dropping to just above 40F by November 15th, and then finally to 34F by the end of November.

The average precipitation for the month of November is 1.80″ of rain, and 4.5″ of snow. Yes, snow. It is the time of year that snow begins to fall on a consistent basis in an average year. Winter is just around the corner!