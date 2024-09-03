October-like cooldown expected this weekend

An unseasonably cool stretch of weather is expected this weekend as cool, Canadian air will surge into the Upper Midwest leading to temperatures feeling more like early October.

A cold front will pass through on Thursday bringing rain chances to the area with the cooler weather to follow which will settle in on Friday and last through the weekend.

High temperatures are expected to be well below average as they climb into the middle-to-upper 60s on Friday, the lower 60s on Saturday and upper 60s on Sunday. Morning lows will be cool in the 40s.

The weather pattern will keep the deep moisture further south, and with a lot of dry air in place and systems staying largely clear of the area, precipitation chances look rather small heading into next week.

The Climate Prediction Center’s latest 6 to 10 day precipitation outlook as a high likelihood of below average precipitation in the September 8th through 12th period.