Occasional flurries through Friday, a little more snow later this weekend

A front pushing through Minnesota and Iowa Thursday is the focus for light snow across parts of the region. Amounts will be minimal, around a trace up to a half inch at the most. While this line moves out Thursday night, occasional snow showers and flurries will linger through Friday.

High temperatures will continue to reach the mid-20s through this weekend, and overnight lows will remain above average, in the teens.

With those Friday flurries, skies will remain mostly cloudy. A mostly cloudy sky will hang in there Saturday as well.

Another clipper will move through the region later this weekend, bringing the chance of snow from Saturday night through Sunday morning.

Light snow is likely Saturday night and early Sunday. However, the greater impact from this system will be in locations to our north. We could see around 1-2″ of snow by the middle of Sunday with most locations receiving the lower end of that range.