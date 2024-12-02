November wrap-up

As crazy as it is, we have now kicked off the month of December! With November now over, let’s take a look at how this past November compared to the average November across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa!

Regarding temperatures, this past November came out above average in all metrics. The average daily high temperature for the month was 44.1F. The average daily high temperature for the entire month of November is 41.7F, putting us at 2.4F above average.

Not a dramatic difference, but those warmer days in early November certainly put us a good pace ahead of average for the month, even with the very cold temperatures arriving after Thanksgiving!

The warmest temperature that we saw in Rochester, MN was 61F on November 4th. Hard to believe that not even a month ago we were still seeing temperatures in the 60F’s!!!

The coldest temperature we saw during November in Rochester was 4F on November 30th. This doesn’t come anywhere near any record lows, but it still is certainly quite colder than the average low for the end of November.

When it comes to precipitation, November brought some much needed rain to the area throughout the month. We received 2.44″ of rain, which is 0.64″ above average for the month! A nice change of pace after September and October, where we saw well below average precipitation!

In terms of snowfall, we were well below average, with only 0.2″ of snow recorded at the Rochester airport, which came on November 20th. The average snowfall for Rochester in November is 4.5″. We certainly did not come anywhere near that, with the warmer temperatures relative to normal primarily to blame.

Those warmer than normal temperatures have long since left the area, with colder than normal temperatures continuing through the first week of December.