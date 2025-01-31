Not record-setting, but still mild Friday and this weekend

Temperatures are going to be comfortably cool Friday as temperatures remain well above average for the end of January. Look for highs ranging from about 40 to 45 degrees Friday with plenty of sunshine and a light breeze out of the north.

A weak wave of low pressure will push through the region this weekend, bringing clouds through the majority of it and a slight chance of a brief snow shower late Saturday. Despite a brief, wintry look Saturday, temperatures will still be about 10 degrees above average.

Sunday will be even milder. Highs will return to the 40s Sunday before colder air returns next week, bringing temperatures back to more seasonable levels through the duration of the week.