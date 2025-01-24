Not quite as cold Friday, a brief, light snow possible

After another cold day Thursday, temperatures will be on the rise Friday thanks to a south wind. While temperatures are getting a boost, it’s still going to be a typical, January day. Highs return to the mid-20s Friday afternoon, which is close to the norm for this time of year.

A weak clipper will pass to the north of us, and will be just close enough for the potential of a brief, light snow across southern Minnesota. It’s not looking like we’ll see much, if anything, in northern Iowa in regards to snow.

Temperatures remain seasonably cool this coming weekend before turning milder earlier next week.