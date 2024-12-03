Not as quiet Wednesday, a temperature roller coaster, then warmer this weekend

Happy Tuesday everyone! We are in for quite the temperature swing over not only the next 24-hours, but over the next week!

Tonight will be generally quiet across the area. It will be breezy, though, with southerly winds ranging from 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph at times. These southerly winds, along with a partly to mostly cloudy sky, will result in temperatures dropping very little into the overnight hours. Lows across the area will be in the low 20F’s, but it will feel a bit colder given the wind.

Wednesday will be interesting to say the least. Temperatures warm into the upper 20F’s to lower 30F’s across the area during the morning hours, before dropping into the teens by the afternoon, with wind chills nearing 0F. This comes as a powerful arctic cold front sweeps through the region. Not only will this front bring colder weather, but the chance for some snow, along with very windy conditions.

Snow accumulations Wednesday will be on the lower end, similar to this past Monday, but because of the minor amount of snow and the cold after, road treatment isn’t going to be great, resulting in some slick spots out there in all likelihood. Visibilities may be reduced at times as well in any snow bands that pass through, so you may have to take it slower tomorrow on the roads!

Temperatures crash Wednesday night into the low to mid single digits, with northwest winds still gusting up to 40 mph during the evening, and 25 mph later in the night. This will send wind chills down into the negative teens, potentially as low as -15F at times. BRRRRRR.

We stay cold Thursday, with highs in the teens, but heading into the end of the week, temperatures warm back into the mid to upper 20F’s Friday under a partly cloudy sky. This weekend, skies remain sunny for Saturday, with a few more clouds for Sunday. The big story will be the warmer weather. Highs will be near 40F on Saturday, and into the low to mid 40F’s Sunday!

Cooler temperatures roll back in next Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the 30F’s Monday and 20F’s Tuesday. There may be a storm system to watch during this time frame, but details are still fuzzy for now. Will continue to monitor in the coming days!