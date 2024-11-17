Next week starting mild, ending much colder

Sunday is going to be the day to get out and enjoy the sunshine and warmer temperatures, because much colder and mainly cloudy weather will carry us through the remainder of the week and into the next!

A cold front passes through late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. This cold front will not have any effect on our temperatures Sunday, with highs reaching into the low to mid 50F’s. Temperatures drop a bit Sunday night, however, due to a clear sky and light winds. Lows across the area will be in the low to mid 30F’s for most of us.

Monday, temperatures will reach into the low 50F’s before the clouds and rain overspread the area, resulting in temperatures dropping Monday afternoon into the 40F’s. Temperatures will not drop much Monday night because of the rain and cloud cover, with lows in the mid 40F’s. Tuesday temperatures reach into the low 50F’s one more time before a powerful cold front passes through, sending temperatures crashing for the middle of the week.

Wednesday, high temperatures will only reach into the mid to upper 30F’s across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Temperatures do not recover much the remainder of the week, with highs in the mid to upper 30F’s through next weekend and into the following week. Skies will remain cloudy through the majority of the extended forecast as well.

Certainly not a whole lot of sunshine in the forecast, with our days of comfortable temperatures numbered across the area. With the calendar turning to late November here soon though, this is exactly the type of weather you would expect to signal the beginning of winter.