Next week looking toasty and humid, with occasional storm chances

Next week is looking like a continuation of this weekend in terms of temperatures and dew points. Highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80F’s. Dew points are going to be hanging on to 70F or slightly higher through a decent chunk of the week as well.

Monday we will start the week with high temperatures in the mid 80F’s across the area. Dew points are expected to be in the low 70F’s, making it feel miserable out there. Head index values will be in the low 90F’s, which will make taking shade and water breaks very important to health.

A round of showers and t-storms will be possible early Monday morning. The details of this round will impact whether or not showers and t-storms can redevelop during the afternoon. Odds currently favor redevelopment, so storm chances will be around for most of the day Monday.

Tuesday highs will be in the mid 80F’s, with soupy dew points. Heat index values will be below the “caution” criteria, but it will still feel very warm and shade and water breaks are certainly encouraged. Expect plenty of sunshine and no storm chances as well.

Wednesday the storm chances continue to stay away from the area, but the heat and humidity stay. Temperatures may climb close to 90F across the viewing area, with dew points in the upper 60F’s, so once again staying soupy.

Thursday storm chances return early morning, lasting through most of the day. Too soon to nail down the specifics, but not expecting a washout at this time. Heat index values will once again be in the “caution” range, so shade breaks and plenty of water are advised.

Friday will once again be warm and humid, with highs in the mid 80F’s and dew points nearing 70F or exceeding 70F once again. Heat index values will be around 90F, so again, shade and water breaks advised if doing anything outside.

The bottom line is this next week looks warm and humid. If outside, take some shade and water breaks to be safe out there in the heat. There will be plenty of sun and dry time, with the best chances of storms being on Monday and Thursday.