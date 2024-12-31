New Year’s Day to bring much colder weather

The new year will bring in some much colder weather as temperatures are expected to be well below-average.

A surface trough will slide through on New Year’s Eve day on Tuesday with colder air to follow on the heels of a brisk northwest wind.

Temperatures are expected to be in the upper teens to start the new year with highs only managing near or in the lower 20s by afternoon which is a few degrees below-average for early January.

A northwest wind will gust up to 25 mph at times leading to wind chills in the single digits to start the day and teens by afternoon.

Clouds will be overhead throughout the day with a few breaks possible at times.