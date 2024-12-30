New year to bring wintry cold

The new year will start plenty cold as Arctic air will find its way into the area sending temperatures well below-average.

A cold front is expected to pass through on Tuesday which may pop a few light snow showers or flurries. Behind it, cold Arctic air will be making its way in.

Temperatures are expected to be near 30° on New Year’s Eve Day Tuesday before falling back into the teens by the early morning hours of New Year’s Day. A northwest breeze will make it feel even colder with wind chills expected to drop into the single digits by Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will recover very little on New Year’s Day Wednesday with highs the lower 20s under a partly sunny sky. There will be a light northwest breeze which will likely keep wind chills in the teens throughout the day.