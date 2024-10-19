Near record warmth this weekend

We’ll go from above average Saturday to near record warmth Sunday. Temperatures will make it up to the 70s Saturday afternoon with a southwest breeze. Highs will get a boost Sunday with highs around 80 degrees Sunday afternoon.

Clouds will increase slightly Saturday as a front nears the area, but winds will nudge that front north of us Sunday. With the help of more sunshine late this weekend, Sunday’s highs will be nearing record territory. The record high for October 20th in Rochester is 82, set in 1953. The current forecast for Sunday is 80.

Temperatures will remain warm through Tuesday before a cold front brings highs back to the 50s Wednesday. There is a slight chance of a few showers along that front Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.