Much colder on Halloween with more rain and snow joining the mix

Rain will continue through Wednesday night into Thursday morning with the occasional break. For the most part, it’s going to be a steady soak for the Weather First area with more rain than we’ve seen since August!

As the storm system continues to spin through the region Thursday and colder air joins the mix, there will be snow in parts of southeast Minnesota, mainly from Rochester to the west. Amounts will be minor, if any, mainly on grassy areas. It won’t last very long as temperatures will remain above the freezing mark and the ground is still warm.

Rain (and snow) will come to an end early in the afternoon Thursday, but temperatures will continue to drop. Wind chills will be in the 20s at times Thursday afternoon into the early evening.

After a chilly, and at times wintry Thursday, more sunshine and seasonably cool weather returns to wrap up the week and start the weekend. Highs will be around 50 Friday afternoon.

Clouds will increase late Saturday and occasional showers are likely from Saturday night through Monday and into Tuesday.

Quick reminder: don’t forget to “fall back” this weekend! Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday, so set your clocks back an hour before you go to bed Saturday night.