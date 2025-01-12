Much colder air arrives Sunday

The mild temperatures we have had across the area will come to an abrupt end Sunday, with much colder air arriving on the heels of the same Alberta Clipper system that brings our snow chance into Sunday morning.

There will likely be a few scattered snow showers still hanging around the area Sunday morning as an area of low pressure passes us by to the north. No widespread snow is expected, and any accumulations would be under half an inch.

As the day progresses, snow chances decrease and finally move out of the area Sunday evening. However, we trade the snow chance for MUCH colder air by the end of the day Sunday, cold air that will last through early next week.

Temperatures do not drop much Saturday night into Sunday morning thanks to thick cloud cover over the area. Lows will only bottom out in the mid 20F’s, which is nearly 20F above average for this time of year for Rochester, MN.

High temperatures Sunday will be the temperature you wake up to Sunday morning. It’s all downhill from there as northwest winds ramp up throughout the day, gusting up to 30 mph at times. These northwest winds will usher in the arctic air we have grown accustomed to thus far this winter, and send temperatures into the single digits Sunday evening.

Wind chills will be substantially lower than the true air temperature, clocking in as low as -1F by Sunday evening. Wind chills dip as low as -20F Sunday night into early Monday morning. BRRRR it’s coming! Have the heavy winter clothing ready!