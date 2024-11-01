More sunshine and seasonably cool Friday into Saturday

Behind Thursday’s storm system, skies will be clearing early Friday morning and winds will be calming down. Thanks to the cooler, Canadian air, light wind, and clear sky, temperatures will dip to the mid-20s Friday morning.

We’ll see more sunshine than clouds Friday, and temperatures will remain close to average for the first of November, which is in the upper 40s.

Winds will pick up out of the south Saturday, helping to boost highs in to the upper 50s. Clouds will increase Saturday evening ahead of an area of low pressure, and there is a chance of occasional showers Saturday night into the start of next week.

Next week will start off unseasonably warm before temperatures moderate through the rest of next week.