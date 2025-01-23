More seasonable weekend, a little snow Friday, milder to start next week

Cold, high pressure is in charge across the upper Midwest this Thursday, and will linger into the start of Friday morning. Lows will dip below zero first thing Friday morning before a south wind brings highs back to more seasonable levels in the low-20s.

A clipper will move across Minnesota Friday with the majority of light snow remaining to our north, but we’ll see some light snow in southern Minnesota, up to around a quarter inch. This looks to mostly miss northern Iowa, but a few flurries are not out of the question.

Highs will remain seasonably cold to slightly above average this weekend, meaning highs in the mid- to upper-20s Saturday and Sunday. We’ll see more clouds than clear sky Saturday, and it’s going to be a bit gusty Saturday, but more sunshine and a lighter wind is ahead for Sunday.

Next week is going to be milder, at least at the very beginning of the week. Highs will jump to the upper 30s Monday, possibly the low-40s for some. There are still some question marks on the possibility of it turning a bit colder toward the middle of the week, but it’s not going to be drastically colder.

At this point there are still no significant storm systems ahead, but there are some hints of a somewhat more active weather pattern to start February.