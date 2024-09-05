More clouds and a few showers Thursday, cooler and fall-like this weekend

There haven’t been any major changes to the going forecast, but if you’re just catching up, it’s going to be feeling cooler this coming Friday through Sunday morning. Get your jackets ready for Friday night football! A cold front will pass through Thursday morning to early afternoon and will be the focus for some shower and thunderstorm activity.

There will be some rain, but it’s not going to be a widespread soaker. Temperatures will cool down quickly Thursday night and will remain below average through the weekend. Overnight lows will be in the lower 40s by Saturday morning and there may be some locations with lows in the upper 30s.