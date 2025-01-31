Minor precipitation possible this weekend, more typical, winter temperatures are back next week

After a couple days of record-setting temperatures, sunshine, and a mild finish to the week with highs in the 40s, we’re in for a slightly more wintry scene this weekend. Clouds will increase Saturday morning, and a weak wave of low pressure brings the possibility of some brief, light snow and rain Saturday afternoon.

Another short-lived shot of light snow is possible again late Saturday night to early Sunday morning. If we see any accumulation at all Saturday and Saturday night, amounts will range from just a coating to around a quarter inch. It won’t last long as temperatures return to the mid-40s Sunday afternoon.

Late Sunday night into Monday morning, colder Canadian air will begin pouring into the region. This will bring temperatures back down into the 20s Monday, and colder air will stay put through the duration of next week.

There is another, brief opportunity for some light snow Monday morning. Like this weekend’s chance at snow, amounts will be minor at best. However, it’s possible that some locations along and north of Highway 14 in southern Minnesota may receive up to an inch of snow.

The weather pattern will be more active in the first couple weeks of February. However, don’t pin too much hope on a significant snow storm as the track of any storm systems is still very much in question.