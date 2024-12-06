Milder this weekend before another batch of arctic air arrives next week

After a seasonably cold Friday, temperatures will continue an upward climb this weekend. Highs will return to the mid-40s both Saturday and Sunday and remain in the low-40s Monday.

Winds will be a bit gusty at times Saturday, although wind gusts won’t be much higher than about 25 mph. It’s not much in comparison to the strength of the wind this past week.

Monday will remain mild as temperatures continue to run above average before another cold front moves through the region on Tuesday. This one will once again be a batch of cold air but without any other excitement such as snow.

Aside from some ups-and-downs in temperatures through next week, the weather will otherwise remain quiet.

There are some hints of a potential system working its way through the region the weekend of the 14th, but at this time it’s too far out to pin down any impacts, if it happens at all.