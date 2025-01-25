Milder next week, above average temperatures to wrap up January

After a seasonably cold weekend with temperatures running just slightly above average, a bit of a warm-up is ahead for next week. Monday and Tuesday will be the warmest before a weak cold front drops temperatures into the lower 30s for the rest of the week. Even then, temperatures will still be about 10 degrees above average for late January.

Colder, but typically cold air is on the way for the start of February. There are signs of a more active weather pattern kicking into gear in early February. This could mean we start to see a bit more snow around here if the storm track serves us right.