Mild weekend ahead with small precipitation chance on Saturday

Milder than average temperatures are expected heading into the weekend along with a small chance for precipitation on Saturday.

A system will pass through the Upper Midwest on Saturday leading to the chance of precipitation. The bulk of the moisture is expected to stay north of the area, but there may be just enough energy to produce some light snow from late morning into the early afternoon. Temperatures are expected to climb into the middle 30s for highs so there’s the chance of a rain/snow mix or just rain late in the day.

Any accumulations are expected to be light, if any at all. The higher chance of snow accumulation will be near and north of the I-94 corridor.

It’ll be a breezy day with a southeast wind gusting up to 30 mph at times which will make it feel cooler than the actual air temperatures as wind chills will likely be in the 20s through the day.