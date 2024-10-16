Mild October weather expected through the weekend

The fall-like chill that has gripped the area over the last few days will soon move out as it’s replaced by much warmer weather that will last through the weekend.

Temperatures will still be cool on Wednesday, but much more closer to average as high’s climb into the upper 50s to lower 60s. There will be plenty of sunshine along with a light breeze.

A southerly wind kicks up on Thursday with breezy conditions through Friday which will help drive in warmer air. High temperatures will push into the upper 60s on Thursday and lower 70s on Friday.

Temperatures are expected to remain quite mild for October through the weekend into next week with highs in the lower-to-middle 70s. Night lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

As expected with any warmup this time of year, it won’t last for long as temperatures look to cool off into the 50s by the middle of next week.

The dry weather pattern looks to continue as no rain is expected through the weekend into next week.