Mild January weather through Friday followed by Arctic cold into next week

It’ll be quite mild for January through Friday with temperatures running well above average, however the warm spell will be brief as Arctic air arrives over the weekend lasting into next week.

Temperatures are expected to be in the lower-to-middle 30s for highs on Thursday with upper 30s to lower 40s on Friday which is well above the low 20s average for the middle of January.

An Arctic front will slide through on Friday evening with sharply colder temperatures to follow. As the front passes and the cold air builds in, it may pop some flurries.

Temperatures will plummet into the single digits by Saturday morning with wind chills likely below zero.

Saturday will be a bitterly cold day with highs in the single digits to lower teens and it’ll get even colder for the second half of the weekend with temperatures dropping below zero by Sunday morning and not likely climbing above zero until sometime on Tuesday.

The brunt of the cold will be overhead Sunday night into Monday as temperatures are expected to drop into the teens below zero with dangerously cold wind chills in the range of -30° to -35°.

The cold will gradually ease through the week. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the single digits and then closer to average the rest of the week in the low-to-mid 20s.