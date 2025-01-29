Mild January weather rolls on through the rest of the week into the weekend

The final week of January certainly isn’t feeling like it with warmer than average temperatures that will likely continue into the weekend as February begins.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler on Wednesday, but still more than 10° to 15° above average with highs near or in the lower 40s. The wind will be a lot lighter than what occurred on Tuesday.

A surge of record-breaking warmth arrives on Thursday as high temperatures push into the upper 40s to lower 50s under plentiful sunshine and a light southwest breeze.

Temperatures will dial back a bit on Friday and Saturday with highs in the middle-to-upper 30s before bouncing back into the lower 40s on Sunday. Night lows will be in the 20s.

Cooler, more seasonal weather is expected heading into next week with highs near or in the lower 20s on Monday and Tuesday and night lows likely dropping into the single digits.

Precipitation chances are looking meager. A clipper system will pass through Saturday into Saturday night which may produce some sprinkles or flurries. The bulk of any accumulating snow is expected near and north of the I-94 corridor.