Mild Friday followed by push of Arctic air to linger into next week

The week will end on a mild note with well above average temperatures before a strong push of Arctic air delivers the coldest air of the season which will last into early next week.

A January thaw will continue on Friday as temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 30s to lower 40s which is more than 15° above average for most communities this time of year. However, blustery south-to-northwest wind will make it feel cooler. A front will slide through the area during the afternoon and with just enough moisture in place, could lead to a brief rain or snow shower, but most will stay dry.

An Arctic cold front will soon follow and arrive around or just after sunset on Friday leading to temperatures plummeting into the single digits by Saturday morning. A blustery wind will produce wind chills in the range of -10° to -15°.

Temperatures will recover very little on Saturday afternoon as they remain in the single digits despite a mostly sunny sky. Wind chills will be below zero all day.

The colder air will keep coming as temperatures are expected to stay below zero on Sunday. The worst of the cold will likely be overhead Sunday night into Monday with temperatures dropping into the teens below zero, however wind chills may approach -30° or colder.

Temperatures will remain below zero through Tuesday morning before highs climb back into the single digits. Then, a mild push of air arrives the rest of the week with highs near or slightly above average in the lower-to-middle 20s.