Mild, dry October weather rolls on this week

Temperatures will continue to inch up a few degrees each day this week as the pattern still favors dry weather conditions for the foreseeable future.

High temperatures are expected to be near 70° on Tuesday with low-to-mid 70s likely Wednesday and Thursday and upper 70s on Friday. Other than a few more clouds on Friday, there will be plentiful sunshine each day. Night lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

A series of cold fronts will slide through over the weekend bringing much cooler and more seasonal weather to the area.

The first will come through late Friday with temperatures cooling off heading into the weekend with highs near 70° on Saturday before another front slides through on Sunday with high’s expecting to be in the lower 60s.

Moisture is looking rather meager, however we’ll have to watch the Saturday night to Sunday frontal system for shower potential, but at this point, the higher chance is further north.

Temperatures look to remain cool with highs in the 50s on Monday.