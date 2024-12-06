Mild December weekend ahead before turning colder again next week

Arctic air that has gripped the area over the last couple of days will begin to move out as it’s replaced by mild Pacific air this weekend, but the cold will return next week.

Friday will be a seasonably cold day with temperatures expecting to be just a few degrees below-average as highs climb into the upper 20s to lower 30s under a partly sunny sky.

High pressure move shift southeast of the area over the weekend turning the wind to a more southwesterly direction which will help bring in the mild air. High temperatures are expected to be around the low-to-mid 40s on Saturday and mid-to-upper 40s on Sunday. A few places may even flirt with 50°. It’ll be a breezy weekend with gusts up to 25 mph at times. There will also be some bouts of clouds, but still expecting quite a bit of sunshine.

Clouds will thicken up Sunday night into Monday with a few sprinkles possible. A storm system is expected to slide through northern Minnesota on Monday and should keep any precipitation just north of the area.

Following that system, colder air will move right back into the area. Highs on Monday will be mild with upper 30s likely before cooling down into the upper teens to lower 20s with night lows in the teens and singled digits through the middle of the week.