Mild air to bring a warmup this weekend

The Arctic air that settled into the area behind Wednesday’s cold front will have a brief stay with mild air replacing it leading to a warmup through the upcoming weekend.

The cold air will lift out as the upper-air flow becomes more westerly allowing mild Pacific air to nudge into the area resulting in warmer temperatures.

Highs on Friday will push into the upper 20s to lower 30s which is a few degrees below-average for early December. However, temperatures will get a boost into the lower 40s on Saturday and mid-to-upper 40s likely on Sunday. Temperatures won’t get that mild without the help of a southerly breeze with occasional gusts of 20-25 mph through the weekend.

There will be some passing clouds at times, but still expect plentiful sunshine each day.

Temperatures will dial back a bit on Monday with highs in the 30s before crashing into the 20s as more cold air surges in through the middle of the week.