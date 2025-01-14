Massive cold snap on the way this weekend into next week

We’ve had our fair share of cold snaps this season, but none of them compare to the blast of cold air moving our way, starting this weekend.

The source region of the air headed our way is from Siberia, and the atmospheric setup we’re about to see is called the “Siberian Express”. The airmass is surprisingly large! If you take a look at the graphics below, you’ll see just how much of the United States is going to get a visit from the coldest air of the season so far.

Enjoy the milder weather later this week. It’ll be two days of above average temperatures followed by a cold snap that will last through most of next week.