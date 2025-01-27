March-like temperatures expected this week with little chances for precipitation

Temperatures through the week ahead will be more typical of March than late January.

A breezy southwesterly wind will help boost temperatures to more than 15° above average on Monday with highs ranging from 40° to 46°. However, the wind will make it feel much colder as wind chills will likely be in the 20s. The day will start with sunshine before clouds increase as front passes through. A few sprinkles or flurries will be possible as it does.

Temperatures will return to the middle-to-upper 40s for highs on Tuesday before a cold front passes through Tuesday night with temperatures cooling back into the middle 30s for highs on Wednesday which will still be more than 10° above average.

Record-warmth is looking possible on Thursday as highs surge into the upper 40s to lower 50s! It won’t last long as cooler, but still above average, weather arrives heading into the weekend with highs near 40° on Friday and around the middle 30s on Saturday and Sunday.

The week is looking fairly quiet. A storm system looks to stay just south of the area Thursday night and Friday, but will have to be watched for any potential shifts north in the days ahead.