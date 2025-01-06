Mainly quiet weather week with a few temperature swings

The weather pattern is expected to remain fairly quiet this, however there will be a few up-and-down temperature swings.

High pressure will be overhead on Monday leading to a bright and sunny, but very cold day with high temperatures expecting to be in the upper teens to lower 20s. A light northerly wind will keep wind chills in the single digits throughout the day.

There’ll be more clouds on Tuesday with similar high temperatures in the upper teens to lower 20s before a bout of colder air arrives on Wednesday knocking temperatures back into the lower-to-middle teens for highs under a partly sunny sky. Night lows will be in the single digits.

Temperatures rebound back to near or slightly above-average from Thursday into the weekend with highs in the lower-to-middle 20s. Night lows will be in the teens.

The week looks to be fairly quiet although a couple of week clipper systems may bring flurries or light snow to the area on Friday and again on Sunday.